Apply for 7 posts including MTS

Shillong, the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, has sought applications from candidates for recruitment to 07 posts including Scientist, Upper Division Clerk, Multi Tasking Staff, Legal Assistant by 17 November 2020.

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Educational Qualification: A scientist should have a Masters degree or Bachelor in Engineering degree in Natural Science or Agricultural Science.

Age limit: 45 and 40 years maximum age limit has been set for Scientist. There is a maximum age limit of 35 years for all other posts.

Pay Scale: 15,000 to 60,000 will be given as salary per month depending on the posts.

How to apply: Full details related to the advertisement are available on the official website http://moef.gov.in/. Send the application form to email id [email protected] by 17 November 2020.

Selection Process: Will be done on the basis of written test / skill test / interview.

