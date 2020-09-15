Apply for 69 posts of clerk and driver

The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board has sought applications for recruitment to 69 vacant posts, including clerks. Interested candidates can apply online till 30 September 2020.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should have secured the degree of VIII / Tenth from a recognized board. They should also have a driving license.
Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 18 to 35 years old.
Pay Scale: Rs 15,900 to 62,000.
How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in online mode through the official website www.labour.tn.gov.in.
