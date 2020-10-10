Apply for 535 Specialist Officer posts in PNB

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the last date to apply for recruitment to a total of 535 posts of Specialist Officer. Candidates having qualification as per these posts can now apply online till 06 October 2020. These include 10 different categories of posts of manager and senior manager.

Educational Qualifications

Bachelor’s / Master / MBA / AICWA / PGDM / BE / BTech / Post Graduate Degree in Economics / Statistics qualification has been prescribed as per the posts. For complete details related to the post and qualification, check the candidate official notification.

Age Range

The maximum age limit of the general category candidates has been fixed for 01 July 2020, minimum age limit for these posts is 25 years and 35 to 37 years according to the posts. SC, ST candidates will be given a maximum age limit of five years, OBC three years and PWD 10 years.

pay scale

The selected candidates for these posts will be paid salary of Rs 42,020 to 51,490 for the post of Senior Manager and Rs 31,705 to 45,950 per month for the post of Manager.

Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 800. While SC, ST and PWD will have to pay a fee of Rs 175.

how to apply

One can apply online through the last date i.e. 06 October 2020 through Punjab National Bank official website link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pnbsplomay20/.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

