Apply for 150 posts in DRDO

Educational Qualification : Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in ITI with a related subject from a recognized institute.

Age Limit : General category candidates should be between 18 to 27 years.

Pay Scale : 7,000 to 9,000 rupees per month salary will be given.

Application fee : All class candidates have been given exemption in application fee.

How to apply : Interested candidates can apply in online mode before 29 January 2021 through the official website https://rac.gov.in/download/advt_gtre_aprntc_26272021.pdf.

Selection Process : Selection will be done on the basis of their merit.

