Applications invited for the National Highway Excellence Awards 2019

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited proposals for the National Highways Excellence Awards for the year 2020. The awards are given every year in seven categories – Excellence in Project Management, Excellence in Operation and Maintenance, Green Highway, Innovation, Excellence in Highway Safety, Excellence in Toll Management, and Outstanding Work in Challenging Conditions. Applications can be submitted on the dedicated portal https://bhoomirashi.gov.in/awards by the 19th of this month. Winners will be announced in December this year.

The awards were instituted in the year 2018. The first cycle of awards in 2018 received wide participation from around the country. Following the success of the first cycle, the Ministry decided to make the National Highways Excellence Awards an annual feature. The aim is to recognise companies which are performing exceptionally well in the construction, operations, maintenance and tolling stages of highway development as well as in the arena of road safety.

The motive behind starting an annual awards program is to create a spirit of healthy competitiveness amongst all stakeholders involved in the development of highway infrastructure in the country and to contribute to the larger goal of expanding the road network in the country. By announcing awards each year, the Ministry would acknowledge exceptional work being done in various aspects of highway management and recognize those agencies which are going beyond the scope of their work to deliver the finest quality of services.