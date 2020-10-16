Appeal to Public to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of martyred soldiers and Ex-Servicemen, (ESM), including disabled by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphan/disabled children grant. This financial assistance is provided out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for which contributions are received from the general public on the Armed Forces Flag Day (AFFD) which is celebrated on 7th December every year.

All citizens of India are requested to connect with the cause of war-widows, ESM, wards of the martyred soldiers and contribute generously to AFFDF in solidarity with our soldiers and their Next of Kin or dependents. Contributions to AFFDF are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act,1961.

Payments may be made to Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat, New Delhi by A/c Payee Cheque/DD drawn in favour of the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund A/c’ payable at New Delhi or deposited directly in the Saving Bank A/c No.3083000100179875 maintained at the Punjab National Bank at R.K.Puram, New Delhi (IFSC Code-PUNB0308300) or online at www.ksb.gov.in.