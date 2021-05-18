Apollo Hospitals gains on collaborating with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Apollo Hospitals is currently trading at Rs. 3151.05, up by 11.40 points or 0.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 3139.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3170.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3190.00 and Rs. 3114.45 respectively. So far 19568 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3396.00 on 07-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1253.25 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3338.70 and Rs. 3099.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 45402.88 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 29.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 63.76% and 6.20% respectively.

Apollo Hospitals and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are collaborating to initiate a COVID-19 vaccination programme with Sputnik V. The first phase of the programme will kick off with vaccinations in Hyderabad on May 17, 2021 and in Visakhapatnam on May 18, 2021 at Apollo facilities.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise owns and operates chain of multi-specialty hospitals. It offers the services in the area of cardiology, cardiothoracic, orthopedics and joint replacement, spine surgery, oncology, etc.

