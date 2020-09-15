Anti-Satellite Missile: Govt launches Postage Stamp commemorating Mission Shakti’s success

On the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted an Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on 27th March 2019.

DRDO developed A-SAT Missile successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a ‘Hit to Kill’ mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters.

Tracking data from range sensors had confirmed that the mission met all its objectives. The entire effort was indigenous which demonstrated the Nation’s capability to develop such complex and critical missions. A number of industries also participated in the mission. With this success, India became fourth nation in the world to possess such capability.

NSA Ajit Doval in his address stated that it was a very brave step on part of DRDO to go for Mission Shakti. He further stated that DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of; however the future is in space based technologies.

Satellites are critical and with this capability India can defend it’s assets in space. He appreciated the way in which the mission was kept a secret and complimented the whole DRDO fraternity for doing well in all other fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO thanked Hon’ble Prime Minister and NSA for assigning such a critical and complex mission to DRDO. He further stated that A-SAT mission enabled development of many technologies and capabilities for precision kill at higher altitudes. He called upon DRDO fraternity to take up more such complex and critical projects.