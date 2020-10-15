Anti-pollution measures under GRAP come into force in Delhi-NCR region | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Delhi Pollution Control Committee – DPCC has banned the operation of electricity generator sets of all capacities, run on diesel, petrol or kerosene in Delhi till further orders, excluding those used for essential or emergency services. The essential services include health care facilities, elevators, Railway services, Delhi Metro, airports and interstate bus terminals and the data centre run by the National Informatics Centre. The DPCC also directed power companies to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.



The EPCA had earlier directed that large construction projects, including highways and metro, will have to provide undertakings to State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees that they will assure adherence to the prescribed norms for dust management. It also said, industries, particularly in the Red and Orange category, will provide an undertaking that they will use only authorized fuel and will not operate without adequate pollution control measures.



