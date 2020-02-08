Antarctica logs highest-ever temperature at 18.3C

A high temperature of 18.3C has been logged which was 0.8C hotter than the previous peak temperature of 17.5C, in March 2015.

The figure was also verified by the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The temperature was recorded on the continent’s north-west tip which is one of the fastest-warming regions on earth.

According to WMO, temperatures on the Antarctic continent have risen by almost 3 degree over the past 50 years and about 87% of the glaciers along its west coast have “retreated” in the past 12 years due to global warming.

Last July, the Arctic region hit its own record temperature of 21 degree Celcius by a base at the northern tip in the Canadian Arctic.