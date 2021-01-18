Answers to Your Questions About the Galaxy S21 Series from Samsung Mobile Executives

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 has just wrapped up, which means the countdown to the Galaxy S21 series’ launch is officially on!

Given just how jam-packed this particular Unpacked was – and how feature-packed Samsung’s newest flagships are – those who tuned into the livestream event may still have a few questions about what the Galaxy S21 series is all about. If so, you can rest assured that Samsung Newsroom has you covered.

The Q&A below includes exclusive insights on all things Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra from TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, as well as Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Office, and KJ Kim, EVP and Head of the Mobile R&D Office. Read on to learn more about Samsung’s goals for the Galaxy S21 series and the process behind the smartphones’ bold designs.

Q: What is Samsung’s mobile strategy in 2021?

Response by TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business



“2020 was a year of change — but through it all, technology kept us connected. In 2021, our top priority is to bring the benefit of technology to more people. We introduced the most powerful and versatile flagship lineup ever at the Galaxy Unpacked. From the ultimate experience of super-intelligent, industry-leading pro-grade camera and video capabilities for S21 Ultra, to a core flagship experience available across the S21 series, we look forward to offering amazing experiences at a greater value to our consumers.

We will also help enrich our users’ lives and their everyday experiences through deeper and more enhanced collaborations with industry leaders, in order to open an exciting new era of mobile ecosystems and experiences beyond mobile, including seamless connections at home and even in the car.”

Q: What are your sales goals for the Galaxy S21 series?

Response by TM Roh



“At the Galaxy Unpacked, we introduced the most powerful and versatile Galaxy experience yet. Early feedback from carriers and partners was fantastic, with many stating they are excited about the bold new design, advanced pro-grade camera, seamlessly integrated ecosystem experience and best-ever performance, at a great value. During this challenging time, our consumers need the latest innovations more than ever. We feel confident that the Galaxy S21 series and its ecosystem devices such as Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag will continue to drive category growth this year.”

Q: Samsung’s signature S Pen experience is now available with Galaxy S21 Ultra. What does this mean for the Note Series?

Response by TM Roh



“We are committed to innovating new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously to make our consumers’ lives easier and better. We’ve made the bold decision to expand the S Pen experience to Galaxy S21 Ultra, and plan to expand the S Pen experience across additional device categories in the future. We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in our product innovations.”

Q: What audience is the Galaxy S21 series targeted towards?

Response by Patrick Chomet, EVP and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business



“Galaxy S21 series is built for those who want premium mobile innovations to capture and share their world. With a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera, a super smooth, immersive display and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device, the Galaxy S21 series offers unrivaled connectivity, power and performance.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are for people who want to take and share high quality photos and videos, to enjoy a premium viewing experience, plus powerful connectivity no matter where you are. Galaxy S21 Ultra is the ultimate premium, cutting-edge smartphone that delivers top-of-the-line mobile innovations that bring you closer to the people and things that matter most. This device is available for people who want the best of the best and demand to be a step ahead, as can be proved by its groundbreaking features.”

Q: Why did Samsung choose to remove wired headphones and in-box chargers for Galaxy S21?

Response by Patrick Chomet



“We discovered that more and more Galaxy users are reusing accessories they already have and making sustainable choices in their daily lives to promote better recycling habits. To support our Galaxy community in this journey, we are transitioning to removal of the charger plug and earphones in our latest line of Galaxy smartphones.

We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones.

We’ve also been implementing standardized USB-C type charging ports since 2017, so older chargers can still be compatible with our newest Galaxy models.”

Q: What was the main focus when developing the camera for the Galaxy S21 series?

Response by KJ Kim, Chief Technology Officer, EVP & Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile Communications Business



“At Samsung, our goal is to help everyone take pro-quality photos and videos, no matter if you are in a low or bright light environment, near or far away from the subject. When innovating the camera for the Galaxy S21 series, we focused on capturing the best, high-quality photos and videos at any time, making it easy for consumers to enjoy professional looking, cinematic results powered by improved on-device AI. There is a lot of new technology and innovation required to achieve this and it starts with our most advanced image sensor. We also built the Galaxy S21 Ultra with our most advanced pro-grade camera system. It raises the bar for professional photographers and tech enthusiasts looking for the best in mobile camera performance and future-proof innovations.”

Q: Why is seamless connectivity important to consumers, and how is Samsung bringing seamless connectivity to life?

Response by KJ Kim



“An ecosystem of connected and intelligent devices helps improve the mobile experience. It provides greater access to information, better communication, smarter ways of working, and access to entertainment at any time, any place. Now, we are further powering mobile experiences – when you are moving between your house, office and even on-the-go in your cars with Android Auto – so you have the flexibility to access key features, and share and stay connected with the people and things that matter most.”

Q: You’re expanded UWB capabilities to the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra. What are your future plans for UWB in Galaxy products?

Response by KJ Kim

“We recently launched SmartThings Find to help you quickly and easily locate your Galaxy devices, even when offline. We took this a step further with Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, which uses expanded UWB capabilities to utilize the AR finder so you can send virtual messages to other Galaxy users during your search. We’re also excited to announce our partnership with major car companies, providing the opportunity to enjoy a next-generation car experience starting this summer. We’re actively working to expand our automobile partnerships with the goal of offering this feature across a wide variety of car makes and models.”

