Another Indian Navy ship as part of Samudra setu program to leave for Kochi from Maldives under Vande bharat mission

The first ship INS Jalshwa had left from Male last evening carrying 698 passengers including 19 pregnant women and 14 children. The ship is expected to reach Kochi on Sunday. The second ship INS Magar is scheduled to leave on Sunday from Male carrying around 200 passengers.

Indian high commission in Male is busy finalizing the arrangements for tomorrow evacuation and the final list of passengers will be published this afternoon.

The evacuation is part of Indian government’s program to evacuate Indians stranded abroad. The program named Samudra setu by Indian navy entails to bring back around two thousand Indians in four ships from Maldives.

Both ships INS Jalashwa and INS Magar are expected to repatriate another group of Indians to Tuticorin next week and preparations for it has also begun. Preference is being given to medical emergencies, stranded tourists, pregnancy cases and migrant workers suffering job losses for evacuation.

Indian High commissioner to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir had termed the exercise as biggest of its kind from the neighbouring country and thanked Maldives government for its assistance.