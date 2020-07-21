Annual Amarnath Yatra cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The decision to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra was taken at a meeting of the shrine board chaired by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) chairman Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu in Srinagar.

“Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year’s Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020,” ” the SASB said in a statement.

It said, the Board is aware of and respects the sentiments of millions of devotees and to keep the religious sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the Live Telecast/ Virtual Darshan of the morning and evening Aarti. Further, the traditional rituals shall be carried out as per past practice. Also, the Chhadi Mubarak shall be facilitated by the Government.