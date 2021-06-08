Anjani Portland Cement gains on acquiring 82.51% stake in Bhavya Cements

Anjani Portland Cement is currently trading at Rs. 340.50, up by 6.00 points or 1.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 334.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 343.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 360.00 and Rs. 341.15 respectively. So far 30433 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.00 on 08-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 116.20 on 17-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 360.00 and Rs. 300.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 894.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.15% and 24.85% respectively.

Anjani Portland Cement has acquired 115455015 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value Rs 10 each in the share capital of Bhavya Cements (Investee Company), representing 82.51% of the paid-up share capital of the Investee Company, at a price of Rs 52.59 Per share involving a total Sale Consideration of Rs 607.18 crore. With this acquisition, Bhavya Cements has now become a subsidiary of Anjani Portland.

Anjani Portland Cement is engaged in the business of manufacturing of cement.

