Swarna Palace Hotel, which has been converted into a COVID-19 facility witnessed fire in the early hours of Sunday.

President, Vice President and PM Modi expressed their grief over the incident.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support.”