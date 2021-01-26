Andaman Lt Governor flags off electric buses; will curb pollution on island

Admiral (Retd.) D K Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, today flagged-off fleet of electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited(NVVN Limited), a 100% subsidiary of NTPC Limited, a PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The introduction of electric buses in the Island union territory will help cut down tail pipe emissions as well as provide comfortable public transport.

In addition to the above project, NVVN has emerged as successful bidder for providing turnkey solution for 90 electric buses in Bengaluru under the Smart City project.These buses will provide last mile connectivity to NAMMA Metro network.

NVVN is developing and providing complete range of zero emission mobility solutions for various vehicle segments. In order to encourage faster migration to electric vehicles, NVVN is also developing charging infrastructure in multiple cities across the country.

