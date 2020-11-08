Ancestral village of US VP-elect Kamala Harris’ in Tamilnadu welcomes news of her & Biden’s win

Women in Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, her native village drew a special colourful ”rangoli” to congratulate her.

The message said, ”Congratulations Kamla Harris, the pride of our village,” along with ”Vanakkam America”.

In addition to this, locals in Thulasendrapuram celebrated her win by offering prayers at the ancestral temple, putting up posters, distributing sweets, and bursting firecrackers.

She has broken a number of glass barriers by becoming the first woman and Indian American to be elected as the US vice President.

She was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother – Shyamala Gopalan from Chennai- who moved to the US for further studies.

Shyamala’s father PV Gopalan ,a government official , hailed fromThulasendrapuram, located about 320 km south of Chennai.

Report by: Philip Mathews