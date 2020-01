Anand Prakash Maheshwari takes over as the new DG of CRPF

CRPF spokesperson said the new DG stated it was homecoming for him as he has served in the force for nine years, including as the Inspector General (operations), and also as its IG in Kashmir.

New DG said, it is quite an opportunity to serve the country, its people and of course the members of the force itself .

CRPF is the world’s largest paramilitary force with about 3.25 lakh personnel