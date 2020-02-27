An entrepreneur with his entrepreneurial spirits taking India to greener heights

Furthermore, working in the greener direction he recently conducted an innovation conference with a motive of having a better environment that can be accomplished through Modern technologies. The conference was addressed by Chief advisor of the Prime Minister, Hungary, Mr Geza Szocs, including Diplomats & Govt officials of Hungary. It was a great experience and learning for everyone presented there, as different scientists showcased their technologies.

Despite launching the Green Cement soon in the Indian Markets, Himansh with his team of researchers and scientists is working on bringing a vaccination which will help prevent and treat atherosclerosis. This will directly lead towards controlling the Cholesterol level and will give humans a better way of living as today many are suffering from the cholesterol problems.

“Our work is going on simultaneously for all the sectors including health and transpiration and this will benefit our nation in greener terms and help save our future.”, says Himansh.