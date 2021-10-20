An All-New Custom Galaxy Experience: Introducing Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, giving consumers a new way to customize their mobile device. By bringing the Bespoke experience to mobile for the first time, Samsung is empowering users to express themselves and to create a device that’s truly their own.

“Today’s customers are multi-faceted, and we believe their technology should reflect their unique lifestyles,” said Stephanie Choi, SVP & Head of Marketing of the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition opens new experiences for customers to reflect who they are, through the technology they use the most.”

The Galaxy Z Flip3 empowers users to express themselves with a compact, iconic design and premium features. Since its launch, Galaxy Z Flip3 users have been drawn to the device’s unique customization abilities including its flexible form factor, a creative array of accessories, and the ability to optimize their mobile experience with One UI. Responding to this demand, Samsung is expanding with new customizable color combinations and special UX for users to further personalize their device with the Bespoke Edition, providing options not available anywhere else on the market.

To identify color options, Samsung researched current and future color trends and analyzed sociocultural trends to anticipate changes in customer’s preferences and needs. Samsung also tested thousands of color options and identified hues and that would perfectly complement each other — no matter the combination. The result is a palette of 49 possible color combinations for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition. Customers can mix and match to create their own unique combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black.

And because users’ style and taste continue to evolve, Samsung is also offering Bespoke Upgrade Care[1] exclusively for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition users so they can change their device color whenever they want to. Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition owners can register to replace their device panel with new colors at Samsung.com[2], ensuring their device keeps pace with their evolving style.

Customers can also customize Galaxy Watch4 series at the Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Studio, by mixing and matching from a variety of Galaxy Watch4 series colors, sizes, and strap styles. Galaxy Watch4 series users will also get even more opportunities for personalization through the latest software update[3], which features a host of new customizable watch face styles, a more tailored fall detection feature that enables users to adjust sensitivity, and a new “knock, knock” wrist motion that activates favorite or most-used apps and features.

Availability

Customers can design and check out their Galaxy Z Flip3 and Watch4 Bespoke Edition at Bespoke Studio exclusively on Samsung.com. Bespoke Studio offers a fun and engaging experience with 360° previews of combinations and ways to download an image of the selections for easily shareable social content. Once the order is placed, devices are tailor-made and arrive in special edition packaging with a Bespoke Edition wallpaper and Cover Screen that matches the device’s colors for a fully coordinated look. Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition also comes with a year of Samsung Care+[4] protection — users’ phones will be covered from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition and Galaxy Watch4 Bespoke Edition will be available in Korea, US, UK, Germany, France, Canada and Australia starting October 20th.

[1] The Bespoke Upgrade Care service is available to Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition only. Users can get their panel replaced with additional service fee. Frames are not swappable. The service fee may vary by country.

[2] The service process may vary by country.

[3] Availability may vary by market or operator. The update will initially be available on Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch4 series and will roll out to LTE versions shortly thereafter. Requires the latest version of the Galaxy Wearable app and Galaxy Watch4 plugin.

[4] Samsung Care+ requires a free registration within 30 days from the phone’s purchase date at Samsung Members or free.samsungcareplus.com. Protection coverage, service, redemption and availability may vary by market. Full information on Samsung Care+ is available at www.samsung.com/samsung-care-plus/

About Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

For those who want style that comes with function, the Galaxy Z Flip3 is the ideal device with its stylish, sleek, compact, and iconic design, enhanced camera features, and a larger Cover Screen[1] built for quick use on the go. Unfold and snap a stunning selfie with Z Flip3’s studio-quality camera features with Flex mode, then add to your social feed, which scrolls smoother than ever with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition Specifications Display Main Screen 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display(22:9) Infinity Flex Display 2640 x 1080 425ppi 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 900 nits(HBM), 1200 nits(peak) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Main Screen size is 6.7″ in the full rectangle and 6.6″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Display 260 x 512 302ppi 935 nits(HBM) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s Cover Screen size is 1.9″ in the full rectangle and 1.8″ with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1mm (Hinge) – 15.9mm (Sagging) Unfolded 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip3 5G when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 78˚ Super clear glass with Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF AP 5㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor ※ 2.84㎓ (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.4㎓ + 1.8㎓ Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 3.1) *Availability may vary by market. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3203mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless* Wireless PowerShare** Fast charging 15W Fast wireless charging 10W Reverse wireless charging 4.5W *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA

**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Note10, Note10+, Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water Resistance IPX8 *IPX8 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Not dust-resistant. OS Android 11 Network [LTE]*: Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20

[5G]**: Non-Standalone (NSA), Standalone (SA), Sub6 / mmWave *Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. **Requires optimal 5G connection. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity [Wi-Fi] 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM [Bluetooth] Bluetooth® v 5.1 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. SIM Card One eSIM and one Nano SIM *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier. **eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Payment Samsung Pay Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC

Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service *Available in select markets. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on market, carrier, and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (analog), Proximity sensor, Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition *Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Stereo speakers Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128 Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip3 to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format. *The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output. *Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG. *AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM TV connection Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection. Virus, malware prevention. Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files. *Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on market. Availability may vary by market and carrier. Colors Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, Black (Frame color options: Black or Silver) In the Box Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Data Cable, Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide *Actual components may not be available depending on the model and region. Package color may vary depending on device color.

* All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com .

[1] Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

