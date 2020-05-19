‘Amphan’ likely to cross WB, Bangladesh coasts tomorrow; NDRF teams deployed in coastal regions for relief, rescue operations

AMPHAN over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kilometres during past six hours. It lies centred over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 480 kilometres nearly south of Paradip in Odisha.

Rainfall has commenced over coastal Odisha since early hours today. The rainfall intensity is likely to increase gradually and become maximum tonight and Wednesday afternoon.

Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places commencing from Tuesday.

The Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan is very likely to weaken to Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and make landfall as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm after further weakening. The Super Cyclone is currently located about 480 kilometres nearly the South of Paradip in Odisha. In view of Amphan Odisha Government is taking every possible step for effective management of the situation arising out of the possible cyclone.

Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan is likely intensifying into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm light to moderate rainfall has triggered in some parts of Odisha since morning . In view of the impending cyclone the 12 coastal districts of Odisha have been put on.

The State Government has deputed four senior IAS and four IPS officers to highly ed districts Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, and Jagatsingpur to provide support and guidance to District Administrations.

The State Government has also initiated the process of evacuating people from kutcha houses to the nearest cyclone shelters. NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services teams have been pressed into action .