‘Amphan’ intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm

It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction before turning towards Bangladesh. It may cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night on Tuesday to evening of Wednesday, May 20.

According to the special weather bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Met Department at 6 in the morning on Monday, the Very severe cyclonic storm now lies over the west central bay and adjoining Southwest bay.

The Met department in its bulletin in the morning said that the storm is about 1150 km south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1090 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1070 km south-southwest of Mongla port and 1050 km north-northwest of Payra port.

The bulletin said that maximum sustained speed within 74 km of the storm centre is 110 kilometres per hour (kmph) rising to 130 kmph in gusts. Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre. The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep the local warning signal 4 hosted.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and they have been advised not to venture into the deep sea.

In the meanwhile, State minister for the ministry of disaster management and relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said the government has taken all necessary preparations to confront Cyclone Amphan.

In a press conference on Sunday, he said that the Deputy Commissioners of all the coastal districts have been instructed to prepare the cyclone shelters for affected people. He said that the district administration has been asked to increase the number of Cyclone shelters so that people can take shelter while maintaining the social distance in view of the Corona crisis.