Amphan intensifies into Super Cyclone

The Met Department of Bangladesh forecast that that the cyclonic storm is likely to move in a North-Northeasterly direction. It is likely to cross Bangladesh coast between Khulna-Chattogram during late night on Tuesday to afternoon or evening of 20 May.

Amphan is the first super cyclone to hit the region in the last two decades since a super cyclone hit Odisha in 1999 causing widespread damage and loss of life.

According to the special weather bulletin of the Met Department of Bangladesh issued on Tuesday morning at 3 a.m., the super cyclone is now centred about 945 kilometre Southwest of Chattogram port, 890 kilometre Southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 840 kilometre South Southwest of Mongla port and 830 kilometre South Southwest of Payra port.

The bulletin said that maximum sustained speed within 90 km of the storm centre is 225 kilometers per hour (kmph) rising to 245 kmph in gusts. Sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payara have been asked to raise danger signal number 7.

The Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar ports have been asked to hoist the danger signal number 6.

The Met department warned that low lying areas of coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagherhat, Bhola, Barisal, Noakhali, Chattogram among others and their off shore islands are likely to be inundated by storm surge of 4-5 feet height above normal astronomical tide. These areas are also likely to experience wind speed upto 140-160 kilometres per hour with heavy to very heavy rainfall during the passage of the storm.

The Met department has instructed all the boats and trawlers over the North bay and deep sea to take shelter immediately and not venture into the sea till further notice.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh is bracing to face the super cyclone by preparing for evacuation of 18-20 lakh people from the Coastal areas starting on Tuesday. Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster management Shah Kamal said on Monday that the government has taken necessary preparations to face the super cyclone. He said 13,078 shelters have been kept ready in 19 coastal districts of Bangladesh, reports the official news agency BSS. To ensure social distancing during the evacuation, apart from the regular shelters government has also readied school buildings for the people.