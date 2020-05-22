Amphan impact: Bangladesh suffers losses worth Taka 1,100 crore; 10 dead

The state Minister for Disaster Management Enamur Rahman told media on Thursday that the cyclone also caused death of at least 10 people across the country. However, the Minister said that it will take a week’s time to get the complete picture of losses due to the cyclone Amphan.

The minister announced that the families of people who died due to cyclone will get Tk 5 lakh as compensation and damaged houses will be rebuilt by the local authorities.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque said on Thursday that the Cyclone Amphan damaged crops in more than 1.76 lakh hectares. He said that timely forecasting of the cyclone helped minimise loss of crops but mango and lichi orchards were extensively damaged.

The Environment Ministry has formed four committees to assess the damage to the Sundarban area of Bangladesh due to the cyclone.

Although the cyclone impacted 26 districts of Bangladesh, Satkhira, Bagerhat and Patuakhali suffered the maximum damage.

Cyclone damaged roads, bridges, culverts and embankments. Several fish ponds were inundated with sea water causing loss to the farmer. Thousands of huts and Kutcha houses were damaged due to cyclone.

The powerful Amphan cyclone crossed the Coast line of Bangladesh by midnight of Wednesday after touching its coast late in the evening on the same day. The cyclone had weakened by the time it touched the Bangladesh Coast.

The relief and rescue operations by government agencies is continuing. Several NGOs and Large number of volunteers have also been working among the affected people to provide relief. Armed forces, including Army, Navy and Airforce are have started providing medical assistance, emergency rescue and relief to the people living in the areas affected by cyclone Amphan.

Earlier the government had evacuated 24 lakh people and 5 lakh domestic animals from the Coastal areas before the Cyclone hit Bangladesh on May 20.