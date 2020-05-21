‘Amphan’ causes havoc in parts of WB, Odisha; NCMC reviews rescue and relief operations

The state government has asked the Collectors of the four districts to submit a report within 48 hours regarding the damages caused by Amphan.

The cyclonic storm Amphan caused widespread damage to the four districts Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, and Jagatsingpur of coastal Odisha. While one minor allegedly died in Bhadrak district but the government is yet to confirm whether it happened due to Amphan. Some parts of coastal Odisha experienced heavy to heavy rainfall with the speedy wind. Several trees were uprooted, roofs of kutcha houses blown away, and power infrastructure suffered damaged in these four districts as maximum wind speed crossed 100 km per hour in some places. Standing paddy crops also suffered extensive damage in these areas.

According to preliminary assessments around 65 power feeder units were damaged.

Soon after the cyclone passed the official teams were on the ground to restore damaged pieces of equipment. A total of 36 teams of NDRF and ODRAF have been engaged along with 100 teams of OFDC. Rescue and relief operations and repair works have been undertaken on a war footing basis.

The super cyclonic storm has caused havoc in North and South 24 Paraganas , Howrah , Hooghly , Nadia , East and West Midnapur districts including Kolkata.

The devastation caused by the super cyclonic storm is unprecedented in the history of the state. Most of the river embankments in different districts including vast areas of sundarbans have been breached. Huge number of houses, standing crops were damaged.

Innumerable trees were uprooted . Telephone , internet and electricity connections have also been snapped in vast areas . As trees , electrical pillers were uprooted on the roads vehicular traffic movements were also disrupted in Kolkata . Water supply has also been affected in different areas . Different agencies including NDRF , SDRF , Civic bodies , Fire Brigade have started relief and restoration work on work footing .

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the situation in the ‘cyclone affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal in the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee. Chief Secretaries of Odisha and West Bengal informed that timely and accurate forecast by Indian Meteorological Department and advance deployment of National Disaster Response Force facilitated in evacuation of about 5 lakh people in West Bengal and about 2 lakh in Odisha.