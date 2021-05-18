Amidst the pandemic, India achieved new milestones in Rural Development

Even though rural India has been hit by the 2nd wave of raging COVID pandemic, the Ministry of Rural Development has ensured that the development works across the country should not be affected. During the period, the country has witnessed speed and progress in various schemes under the ministry. Apart from the developmental works, the Ministry has also trained nodal persons at state, district and block level to tackle the COVID-19 situation in rural areas.

Despite COVID pandemic, 1.85 crore persons have been offered work in May 2021 under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The work offered is 52% higher than the one offered during the same period in May 2019, which was 1.22 crore persons per day. As on 13th May, 2021, 2.95 crore persons have been offered work in FY 2021-22 completing 5.98 lakh assets and generating 34.56 crore person-days. The accomplishment has been achieved despite casualties either through death or infection among the operating staff at all levels, including those in the front line.

To fight against COVID-19 in rural areas, training has been provided to trainers on COVID-19 appropriate behaviours, vaccination and vaccine hesitancy and encourage good health-seeking behaviours and immunity building measures from 8-12th April 2021 under Deendayal Anyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). Under the initiative, 13,958 state, district and block level nodal persons trained as master trainers in 34 SRLMs, 1,14,500 Community Resource Persons (CRP) trained by master trainers and 2.5 Crore women SHG members trained by CRPs. State and district nodal persons have also been trained for capacity building and social development on COVID management under DAY-NRLM.

With an aim to provide relief and generate employment, Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund amounting to approximately Rs. 56 Crore released to women Self Help Groups in FY 2021 as compared to approximately Rs. 32 Cr. in the same corresponding period in FY 2020. Online trainings have been continuing for the staff and community cadres on farm and non-Farm based livelihoods and promotion of Agri-Nutri gardens by SHG households has also been continued in this period.

Despite lockdown across over 20 States/UTs and resultant difficulties in availability and movement of men, machine and materials, this year highest length of road has been completed in the comparable period over the last 3 years. The Cumulative Physical Progress and The Cumulative Expenditure under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) from 1st April to 12th May Period are 1795.9 Km and Rs 1693.8 respectively in FY 2021 much higher than the previous years in the same corresponding period.

