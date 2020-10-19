Amid US-China tensions, China says, it welcomes US-funded multinational companies | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

China’s Industry ministry said this in a statement on Monday after Xiao Yaqing, China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology, held a video meeting with a delegation of US-China Business Council which included heads of many US companies including Qualcomm Inc and General Motors.

During the meeting, Xiao also tried to project good market prospects in areas like 5G technology and new energy vehicles.

The meeting comes even as tensions between Beijing and Washington escalated in recent times particularly over restrictions which have affected Chinese companies like Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), TikTok owner ByteDance and Tencent Holdings.

By: Anshuman Mishra /BEIJING/19-10-2020