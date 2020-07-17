Amid flood in Assam, captured tiger released back into Kaziranga National Park

During flood period, animals are often spotted on roads or in other residential areas of close proximity to the National Park.

It has been assumed that this two year old tiger along with its one more partner came out of the jungle in search of safer place, were spotted at Bandardubi by the villagers.

Meanwhile, the other tiger moved towards Karbi Anglong while this one remained there and entered in a local household, informed by the Director of Kaziranga National Park, P. Sivkumar.

KNP authority, upon reaching the spot tried to protect the animal, assuming she might move toward the park again or Karbi Anglong side. As she remained there next day too, KNP authority decided to tranquilize her and taken to rescue camp.

Once her health was checked up properly, she was released on Thursday into the park again.