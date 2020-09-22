Ambassador Vinay M. Kwatra and CEO of National Reconstruction Authority, Sushil Gyewali, jointly launch CBRI project website on Post-Earthquake reconstruction initiatives in education sector

The website, available in both English and Nepali versions, is a one stop, user friendly window for all information related to education projects under GOI-assisted post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives.

The website is accessible at www.goicbrinepal.com. It has been conceptualized and developed by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee under India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CBRI, Roorkee, is the Design and Project Management Consultant for the project, and a premier National Laboratory under the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). It is a pioneer in India for research in the field of shelter planning, building materials, structures, foundations and disaster mitigation.

After their role in the education sector projects, the CBRI, Roorkee has also been appointed as the Design and Project Management Consultant for health sector projects under GoI’s post-earthquake reconstruction initiative.

An Agreement for their role in the health sector was recently signed between the Indian Embassy, on behalf of the Government of India, and CBRI, Roorkee.

Steady progress has been recorded under the Government of India’s commitment of US$ 1 billion for post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

In the housing sector, over 46,000 out of 50,000 houses have been completed for GoI supported beneficiaries in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts. Education, health and cultural restoration projects including 70 schools, 1 library, 147 health facilities and 28 cultural heritage sector projects are under implementation for reconstruction/retrofitting.

Government of India remains committed to continue supporting the socio-economic development of Nepal, including through post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.

