Amazon.in announces ‘Rakhi Store’

From electronics to traditional &designer rakhis and other personalized gifts – a single destination for all gifting needs

To celebrate one of the most-awaited siblings’ festivals, Amazon.in today announced the launch of its ‘Rakhi Store’. The specially curated store offers a wide selection of rakhis and products across fashion, beauty, electronics, home décor, kitchen appliances, accessories, gift cards and more.

The ‘Rakhi Store’ on Amazon.in has been created to simplify the festive experience by giving customers access to thousands of products to suit their unique needs from the comfort of their home. Customers can choose from amazing gifting options ranging from specially curated hampers and combos, traditional and designer rakhis, rakhi gift cards, accessories, handbags, fragrances, watches, apparel, musical instruments, cameras, smartphones, footwear, toys & board games, assorted chocolates, sweets, money transfer and much more. The store also includes special rakhi hampers from brands like Cadbury, BIBA, Bombay Shaving Company, Samsung, Fossil, Lenovo and others.

Here are some picks from Amazon.in’s Rakhi Store. All offers & deals are from participating brands and sellers.

Celebrate the sibling bond with a rakhi

Sukkhi Royal Gold Plated Traditional Rakhi: The conventional red and gold rakhi symbolizes simplicity and elegance. Just like the sacred bond between siblings, these rakhis are meant to be treasured for a lifetime. This set of 2 rakhis is available for INR 303.

YaYa cafe™ Rakhi: Cute kids rakhis are perfect for the young ones in the family. This ‘Superbro’ rakhi is priced at INR 199.

Finding a rakhi combo becomes easy

Indigifts Printed Gift Set of Cushion with Filler, Mug, Super Rakhi Roli & Greeting Card for Sibling: This hamper is a perfect combination of your gifting needs including a coffee mug, greeting card and a beautiful rakhi. The combo is available for INR 299.

Gold Gift Ideas Silver-Plated Sarovar Pooja Thali Set: This silver-plated Pooja thali is designed with intrinsic details that gives a perfect modern traditional look. The thali set is very convenient and is priced at INR 999.

Treat them with these amazing accessories

Fossil Riley Analog Rose Gold Dial Women’s Watch: Surprise your sibling with Fossil’s Riley Analog Rose Gold watch this Rakhi. Its signature Riley style with a 45-stone top ring features a rose gold-tone finish and a textured rose dial. Available for INR 9,995.

Fastrack Aviator Unisex Sunglasses: Sunglasses are a great gifting idea. Amp up your siblings’ accessory game with these stylish Fastrack aviators available at a price of INR 2,090.

Best gadgets for your Techsavvy sibling

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Glacier White, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): The Redmi 9 Pro comes with a 48MP Quad camera and captures great pictures in different lighting conditions. With its long-lasting battery and immersive display, the phone can be an exciting buy for your sibling. You can get it at a price of INR 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE (Silver): Galaxy Watch Active 2 LTE comes with a bigger customizable screen. It gives detailed health insights and will keep you at your optimal performance inside and out while keeping you fully connected. It is available for INR 32,490.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 Taylor Swift Edition Instant Film Camera: The Taylor Swift Instax edition is a perfect gift as every girl has ‘fan-girled’ over Taylor Swift at some point in life. With its sleek design and stylish look, it is bound to make your sibling very happy. The camera is priced at INR 7,799.

Design a unique style statement for them

BIBA Women’s Anarkali Salwar Suit Set: A traditional Anarkali set can be worn during any festivities as it always looks elegant. With its detailed precision to design, the BIBA suit is sure to capture your sibling’s heart, available for INR 2,067.

Peter England Men’s Cotton Kurta: Tailored in soothing shade and eye-catching pattern, this style is ideal for auspicious occasions and festivities. This comfortable cotton kurta is available for INR 649.

Fulfill their grooming needs

Bombay Shaving Company Beard Care Starter Gift Kit: Gift this amazing kit to your sibling on this rakhi to fulfill all their grooming needs. This pocket-friendly kit will not leave a hole in your pocket too! Available for INR 529.

Philips HP8316/00 Kerashine Hair Straightener with Keratin Ceramic Coating: Express your love to your siblings by giving this hair straightener and make her Rakhi a memorable one. With its Keratin-infused technology, this hair straightener will provide relief on all her bad frizzy hair days. It is available for INR 2,484.

Give them the authenticity of handmade products

Sattviko Rakhi Combo – Gur Chana with Artisan Crochet Rakhi, Rakhi Band, Roli and Chandan: A Gift Combo with a set of handmade crochet rakhi along with healthy snacks is an ideal gift for this auspicious occasion. Made by local artisans, beautiful handcrafted crochet and zari thread rakhis are decorated with handmade resham thread tassels and coloured beads, available for INR 399.

Biswa Bangla Women’s Handloom Silk Blend Saree with Blouse Piece: The six-yard treat can never go wrong. Gift your sibling this authentic Santipuri saree, handwoven in Bengal with unique fabric and design, available for INR 3,349.

Indulge in some sweet delicacies

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Fruit and Nut Chocolate Bar, Pack of 3: Discover deliciously creamy milk chocolate bar with raisins, cashews and apricot with everyone’s favorite Cadbury’s Dairy Milk Silk Fruit and Nut Chocolate bar, available for INR 495.

Zevic Chocolate with Organic Jaggery and Classic Chocolate with Stevia: Indulge your taste buds with the richness of cocoa and pure organic jaggery that will leave you to crave for more. Availablefor INR 251.