Amazon Great Indian Festival to bring cheer to Small and Medium Businesses

Udaipur : Amazon India today shareda host of opportunities for small and medium businesses (SMBs) during the annual festive event ‘Great Indian Festival’ starting from October 17, 2020. Thousands of Amazon sellers under different programs such as Local Shops on Amazon, Karigar, Saheli, and Launchpad, from various parts of the country including Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and many other locations will extend exciting deals and offers to the customers. Prime members can enjoy early access starting October 16, 2020. In preparation for the festive season, Amazon has enabled over 100,000 Amazon-enabled local shops, kiranas and neighbourhood stores from across India, who are geared up to serve customers and celebrate festive joy with them. Over 20,000 offline retailers, kiranas and local shops from “Local Shops on Amazon” program will be participating in their first ‘Great Indian Festival’ and will be catering to customers in their cities and across India, selling everything from daily essentials to large appliances and from home décor items to gifts and fresh flowers.

Pranav Bhasin, Director- MSME and Seller Experience at Amazon India said,“This festive season, we are focused on helping our sellers and other MSME partners rebound from the recent challenges and our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them.We have over 52,000 sellers in Rajasthan who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to millions of customers across the country during this festive season. We hope that this Great Indian Festival will bring growth and success to all our sellers.”

Over the past few months Amazon has seen a heightened interest amongst businesses across India to move online to start or scale their business, with 60%-80% spike in new sellers registering on Amazon.in. As per a recent survey by Nielsen to gauge expectations of small businesses selling on Amazon from the upcoming festive season, more than 85% of SMBs sellers on Amazon.in are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales. More than 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products

Great Indian Bazaar

This year, as part of Amazon’s Great India Festival customers can visit a specially curated a special store on Amazon.in called the ‘Great Indian Bazaar’ where they selection by sellers from all 28 Indian states and 8 union territories of India. Customers can even select a state, check out unique selection from that state and read about the seller who is selling that product. For example, if they click on Rajasthan – they can check out all the unique blue art pottery, inimitable pieces of furniture such as dining table, coffee table, and cabinets among many other products that our sellers from Rajasthan have on offer this festive season.

Celebrate early with Small & Medium businesses

Customers can support small and medium businesses by shopping from hundreds of SMB deals and save big with rewards which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*). Customers can shop for Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, Robotic vacuum cleaners from ILIFE, Haircare products from Arata Beauty, Sling Bags & Cross-Body Bags from DailyObjects, Exercise bikes & Dumbbells from Kilkfit, Handcrafted Shoes from Agra, Memory Foam mattresses from Insleep, Jewelry from Swara Creations, Cushion Covers from STITCHNEST, Kurti sets from Kushal K, Health & wellness products from Dr. Vaidya’s New Age Ayurveda, Live plants and planters from Ugaoo and more.

New Launches and festive specials

Over 900 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, JBL, Sony, Sennheiser, Dabur, LG, IFB, Hisense, Titan, Max Fashion, BIBA, Spykar, Panasonic, Eureka Forbes, Woscher, Lakme, Bigmuscles, Cosmic Byte, Maggie, Tide, Realme, Microsoft Xbox, Westland, Harper, Xiaomi, OPPO, Sanyo, GoPro, Honor, Bosch, Amazfit, Peter England, Levi’s, River, Amazon Basics, URBN, Biotique, Pan Mcmillan, Carmate, Bikeblazer and more. New launches from Amazon Devices including all new Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with clock, Amazon Echo, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite.

Deals in every category, new deals every day

Customers can experience never ending excitement with new deals from sellers being announced every day from the biggest brands across categories including work / study / stay at home products like laptops, tablets, smartphones, furniture, headphones etc. Customers can shop for large appliances – air purifiers, TVs, Washing machines, Dishwashers and more from the comfort of their homes. They can select from a wide range of apparel, fashion accessories and beauty products.

Bulk Discounts and savings for business buyers on Amazon Business

Business buyers can save big on Amazon Business with bulk discounts. exclusive deals, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more on commercial products from categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, disinfecting devices, deep freezes, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, GBC, SToK, Casio, Eureka Forbes. All transactions are supported by a GST invoice. Businesses can also buy from the SMB store to fulfill their gifting requirement for clients, customers and employees. They can also select from work from home, safety/hygiene and distance learning essentials.

Shopping made affordable

Customers can look forward to a wide range of affordable finance options from 10% instant bank discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards and EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, , exchange offers, exciting offers from other leading Credit/Debit cards and lots more. Customers can win daily shopping rewards worth INR 10,000, send gifts and shagun money with Amazon Pay during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

More for customers

More ways to shop, pay bills and discover deals with voice – Customers can now use voice to quickly narrow their search for products, top deals, including Alexa-exclusive deals, or just ask Alexa on their Amazon Shopping app (Android only) as well, to pay utility bills, load money in Amazon Pay, or navigate to the Small Business Store, Fun Zone or the Great Indian Bazaar.

More ways to shop, pay bills and discover deals with voice – Customers can now use voice to quickly narrow their search for products, top deals, including Alexa-exclusive deals, or just ask Alexa on their Amazon Shopping app (Android only) as well, to pay utility bills, load money in Amazon Pay, or navigate to the Small Business Store, Fun Zone or the Great Indian Bazaar.

Customers can shop for products they need for various occasions. The Navratri and Pujo stores will showcase specially curated products for the festivals. Customers can shop from the ‘Cricket T-20 Experience Store and cheer for their favourite teams. With the wedding season coming up, the wedding store offers a wide range of products to ensure that one of life’s biggest occasions is celebrated as it should be. The Dhanteras store will offer great deals on gold coins, utensils and Diwali home décor. More reasons to gift – This festive season is different and Amazon has made it simpler and more pleasurable for customers to send gifts to their loved ones from the revamped Gifting Store, gift wrap products and include personalized messages. Customers can also choose from digital gifts including Prime subscriptions, Amazon Pay gift cards or transfer money via UPI.