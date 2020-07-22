Amazon Announces Prime Day 2020 : Discover Joy with New Product Launches, Best Deals, Blockbuster Entertainment and more on August 6 and 7

Udaipur : This August, Amazon will provide Prime members in India the chance to discover joy with Prime Day. Now in its fourth year in India, Prime Day starts at midnight on Thursday, August 6 and will run for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping, savings and blockbuster entertainment from the comfort and safety of their homes.

This Prime Day, thousands of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to Prime members that allows them torebound from recent challenges. Members will have the opportunity to discover and purchase unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar as well as enjoy deals and offers extended by lakhs of small businesses. During the lead-up to Prime Day, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs to get 20% cashback up to INR 200* on their Prime Day purchases.

“Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (Aug 6,7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety of their homes,” said, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India. “We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashbacks every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs, while supporting their business in these challenging times”.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 150 million Prime members in 19 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 129/month at amazon.in/primeto enjoy Prime benefits such as free delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more.

Shopping

48 hours of exclusive shopping – Starting 12 midnight on August 6 until August 7

Over 300 new product launches from top brandssuch as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool, Philips, Bajaj, Usha, Decathlon, Hero Cycles, Eureka Forbes, Sleepwell, L’Oréal Paris, OnePlus, IFB, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, Borosil, Milton and more available In India first to Prime members

Shop from thousands of emerging brands from Amazon Launchpad, artisans and women entrepreneurs from the Amazon Karigar and Amazon Saheli and other small sellers as well as local shops from all over India offering over 150 new product launches and hundreds of deals on unique products like Blue pottery home décor by Shiv Kripa Blue Pottery (from Jaipur), Ethnic wear from Cotton Shopy (from Surat), Mattresses from Restolex (Bangalore), Fresh flowers from Rose Bazaar (Bangalore), Leather bags from Kompanero (Kolkata), Home-workout essentials from Aprodo (Jalandhar) and more

Shop small to save – During the 14-day lead-up to Prime Day, midnight 23 July 2020 till 5 August 2020 23:59 pm, members can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and get 20% cashback up to INR 200 on their Prime Day purchases

On Prime Day members get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards& EMI transactions Make Prime more rewarding with Amazon Pay – Enjoy secure, fast payments and daily rewards with Amazon Pay. This Prime Day, get rewards of Rs.2000+ on your everyday essential payments and shopping with Amazon Pay. Members can enjoy 5% reward points + 5% instant discount on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Just Ask Alexa–Look out for Alexa exclusive offers on bill payments using Amazon Pay. Closer to Prime Day, get all the details about the event – dates, news, Amazon Prime Video & Prime Music releases and more by just asking Alexa on your Alexa enabled devices or Amazon shopping app. Just say, “Alexa, what’s new on Prime Video during Prime Day”. Discover interesting and inspiring stories of dreams and ambitions from Indian small businesses by simply saying, “Alexa, tell me an Amazon seller story”

Entertainment and More

Starting July22, Prime members can begin celebrating Prime Day early with exclusive blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Reading and Gaming with Prime.

5 new titles on Prime Video – Starting July 22, Prime members can enjoy blockbuster entertainment including the direct-to-service world premiere of the much awaited biopic Shakuntala Devi (July 31) starring Vidya Balan, upcoming Amazon Original series Bandish Bandits (Aug 4) starring Shreya Chaudhry, Ritwik Bhowmik, Naseeruddin Shahand Atul Kulkarni and featuring an all new original soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, popular English movies Gemini Man (July 22) and Birds of Prey (July 29),and Kannada direct-to-service title French Biriyani (July 24) across International, Indian and Regional titles .

called “My Mixtape” that includes handpicked songs by your favorite artists like Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Alan Walker, Gopi Sundar and more in multiple languages. 11 new titles exclusively created for Prime Day on Prime Reading, featuring India’s top authors as well as thought leaders, including Ashwin Sanghi, Preeti Shenoy, Ambi Parmeswaram, Akshay Manwani, Aninya Dutta and more.

Gaming with Prime – Connect and play with your friends. Enjoy FREE in-game content with the new content launches across popular mobile games with Prime – including content on Ludo King (#1 downloaded mobile game in India) and World Cricket Championship 3.