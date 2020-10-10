Allotment of Broadcast/Telecast time doubled for National/recognized State Political Parties to aid non-contact based campaign during Covid-19

Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign, Election Commission of India, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation has decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each National Party and recognized State Party of Bihar State on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020.

A copy of the Commission’s Order No.437/TA-LA/1/2020/Communication, dated 9th October, 2020 regarding allotment of Broadcast/Telecast time to National/State political parties in the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2020 is enclosed for the information of the general public.

Click here to see ECI order