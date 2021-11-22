All round efforts led by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav yields huge success in registration at E-shram portal

The number of Unorganised Sector workers registration at the e-Shram portal has been rising steadily over the 12 weeks since its launch (as can be seen from the Figure below). As on 20th November 2021, which is more than 12 weeks since registration started, around 8,43,89,193 total number of unorganized workers have registered at the e-Shram portal, with an increase of 13,10,758 total workers registered the previous day.

It is pertinent to observe that the huge success in registration in e-Shram portal is due to unified command and control and regular directions and meticulous monitoring by Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change with the spirited co-operation of all the senior officers in the Ministry and the state governments along with the massive involvement of central trade union leaders and their state counterparts.

Bhupender Yadav – Hon’ble Minister for Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change overseeing the work of e-Shram registration and giving appreciation letters to good workers of CSC.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour & Employment have been extensively mobilizing resources, organizing series of the awareness program and also special camp with concerted efforts of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), D.P.S. Negi and his team of committed officers in various regions of the country by involving employers, trade union leaders, employees, state government and NGOs have helped in a big way. So far more than 60 mega camps have been organized.

Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas in the e-Shram awareness programme along with D.P.S. Negi, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central)

Week-wise data on the increase in number of registrations at the e-Shram portal over the previous 12 weeks since registration started on 24th August, recorded maximum increase of such registrations for the 10th week (2nd-8th November) – 1,15,66,985 registrations, followed by the 7th week (12th -18th October) – 86,83,881 registrations. As of now, in the past four days, i.e. from 17th to 20th November 2021, around 57,24,286 registrations have been recorded at the e-Shram portal (figure below).

Registration at the e-Shram portal through CSC, Self or State Seva Kendras

The registrations of unorganised workers in the e-Shram portal can be through Common Service Centres (CSC), Self, or through State Seva Kendras. Maximum share of registrations is recorded for those registering through CSCs, followed by Self mode of registrations and minor share for State Seva Kendras. The number of CSC registrations at the e-Shram portal has been rising over the subsequent weeks to till date on 20th November with 6,77,14,523 registrations (figure below).

In the previous six weeks since 5th October 2021 onwards, a spike in registration of unorganised sector workers through State Seva Kendras has been recorded, with the largest such increase occurring in the preceding week (9th to 16th November 2021) and it almost doubling from 24,842 to 53,970 registrations. As on 20th November, the number of such registrations stands at 86,067.

The increase in registration of unorganised sector workers through CSC or Self mode of registrations particularly increased in India since 16th September onwards, and presently daily registrations of at least around 11 lakh are recorded through CSC registrations, around 2 lakh for Self-registration and almost 7 thousand for State Seva Kendras registrations, as of 20 th November 2021.

Out of total registrations, CSCs account for at least 60 % of such registrations and in the subsequent weeks its share has been increasing to around 80% presently as can be seen from the figure below.