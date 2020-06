All regular train services to remain cancelled till August 12; All 230 special trains to continue to operate

However, Special Rajdhani which started from 12th May and Special Mail Express service which started from 1st June will continue to operate.

All the tickets booked for regular time table trains, for the journey date from 1st July to 12th August will be cancelled and full refund will be given to the passengers.

Earlier, the Railways had said that all the tickets booked upto 30th June will be cancelled and full refund will be provided.