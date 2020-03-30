All prepartions nearing completion for massive quarantine centre in Guwahati

The home quarantine centre at Sarusajai Athletics Centre has a capacity to hold 1000 people where government will take care of each person brought here. This centre will have 1,000 beds and separate toilets.

Space for another centre that can hold another 1,000 people in this location is also being done and if required the government plans to set up a third one at Nehru Stadium with a capacity for 1,000 people.

There are also many people here who have been advised to be on home quarantine but have not been able to get even a hotel.

The government wants to bring all these people to this centre and state government will take care of them.

The state health department has been leaving no stone unturned to augment its strength so that it can deal with the pandemic although no person has been affected in the state so far.

The health department would train up 700 final year MBBS and 2,000 nursing students to be engaged as a frontline fighter against the disease.

The Assam government has already converted the district hospital at Sonapur on the outskirt of the city and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in Guwahati (barring a few departments) to dedicated Covid-19 treatment centres.

It has also closed the eye hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital to convert it into an exclusive Covid19 treatment centre.

Besides, the government had asked the deputy commissioners to identify the college and university hostels which can be converted into Covid-19 treatment centres of quarantine facilities if required.