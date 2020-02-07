All preparations in place for Delhi Assembly elections

Election Commission has made arrangements for special postal ballot facility and pick and drop facility for senior citizens.

The campaigning for elections ended last evening. BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party made last ditch efforts to seek votes. The issues during the election campaign centred mainly on Citizenship Amendment Act, appeasement politics, unemployment, pollution and clean water. Election Commission and other agencies have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the poll.

For the seventy assembly seats, six hundred seventy two candidates are contesting. There are around one crore forty seven lakh voters in Delhi who will decide political fate of these candidates. A total number of thirteen thousands seven hundred fifty polling stations have been set up for the people to cast their votes. In the New Delhi constituency, maximum number of twenty eight candidates including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are in the fray.

During the election, more than thirty four thousand ballot units will be used. Around forty thousands police personnel and several companies of Central Armed Police Force have been deployed for security of poling premises. In addition, nineteen thousands home guards will assist in ensuring security for polling booths and premises. The services of Delhi Metro will begin at 4.00 A.M. on Saturday to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destination on time. The counting of votes will be taken up on 11th February.