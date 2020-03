All need not be tested as the disease is primarily reported in individuals with travel history : Health Ministry

The Ministry has said that all symptomatic people who have history of international travel in last 14 days should get tested.

Symptomatic persons who had come in contact of confirmed cases, and healthcare workers should also be tested.

Testing should be done of symptomatic persons who are hospitalised patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness or Influenza like Illness or severe pneumonia.