All major rivers of Bangladesh rising

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board all the major rivers in the country including Dharla, Teesta, Brahmaputra and Jamuna may show increasing water levels over the next 72 hours. Tessta and Dharla rivers are likely to cross the danger level in the next 24 hours.

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) has forecast heavy rains in northern Bangladesh during the next 72 hours. In the bulletin issued by the FFWC at 3 p.m. on Friday, Teesta river is reported to be flowing above the danger level at Dalia.

Surma in the Meghna basin is flowing above the danger mark at Kanaighat and Sunamganj amid growing trend for many rivers in the Brahmaputra, Meghna and Ganga basins.