All India Weather Warning Bulletin According to National Weather Forecasting Centre

Forecast:

31 August (Day 1): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Saurashtra & Kutch; and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Rajasthan, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Northeast Arabian Sea, along & off Gujarat coast and South Andaman Sea & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

01 September (Day 2): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Punjab, East Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over South Andaman Sea & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

02 September (Day 3): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

03 September (Day 4): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar islands, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Southeast Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

04 September (Day 5): ♦ Heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.