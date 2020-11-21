All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural and Rural Labourers – October, 2020

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of October, 2020 increased by 15 points and 14 points to stand at 1052 (One thousand and fifty two) and 1057 (One thousand and fifty seven) points respectively. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food, with (+) 12.90 points and (+) 12.20 points respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, onion, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc.

All-India Consumer Price Index Number (General & Group-wise)

Group Agricultural Labourers Rural Labourers Sept.,2020 Oct.,2020 Sept.,2020 Oct.,2020 General Index 1037 1052 1043 1057 Food 999 1017 1004 1022 Pan, Supari, etc. 1694 1708 1706 1721 Fuel & Light 1090 1094 1085 1089 Clothing, Bedding &Footwear 1012 1016 1033 1038 Miscellaneous 1043 1051 1047 1055

Speaking about the latest index, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment said, “The increase in CPI-AL and RL will have a positive impact on the wages of the workers in rural sector.”

DPS Negi, Director General of Labour Bureau while releasing the index said “The inflation based on CPI-AL and RL has increased marginally for the first time in 2020. This is mainly on account of increase in the prices of arhar dal, mustard oil, onion and vegetables etc”.

Highlights:

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of October, 2020 increased by 15 points and 14 points to stand at 1052 (One thousand and fifty two) and 1057 (One thousand and fifty seven) points respectively.

The rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was due to increase in the food group index (+) 12.90 points and (+) 12.20 points respectively owing to the rise in the prices of food items in general and arhar dal, mustard oil, onion and vegetables in particular.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased for the first time in the year 2020. It increased to 6.59% and 6.45% in October, 2020 from 6.25% and 6.10% respectively in September, 2020.

Similarly, the inflation based on food index of CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased to 7.96% & 7.92% in October, 2020 from 7.65% and 7.61% in September 2020.

Amongst states; the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers was experienced by West Bengal State (+24 points).

The CPI – AL and RL for the month of November, 2020 will be released on 18th December, 2020.