All countries to refrain from putting restrictions on exporting medical supplies: IMF

While addressing a press conference at the IMF headquarters ahead of the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told that this is not a time to restrict the trade of medical supplies and essential equipment around the world.

Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns and ventilators are required in massive number across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China’s Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.