All arrangements in place for medical entrance exam NEET across country amid strict COVID-19 precautions

Over 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the medical entrance exam which will be conducted amid strict precautions in view of the COVID1-9 pandemic.

In order to maintain social distancing, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has increased the number of exam centres from 2 thousand 5 hundred 46 to 3 thousand 8 hundred 43, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

The crucial exam was deferred twice in view of the pandemic. Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the ‘dos and don’ts’ for proper social distancing.

Making hand sanitisers available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times, replacing the process of checking the admit cards of candidates with barcode readers, increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps taken for the exam.