All arrangements in place for 2nd phase of assembly elections in Bihar | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Over 2.86 crore electorates will decide fate of 1,463 candidates including 146 women and one transgender. Polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm. Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said, polling will be upto 4 pm in eight Naxal-affected constituencies including Raghopur, Paru, Minapur and Alauli.



Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said security forces have been deployed in Naxal-infested areas to ensure trouble free polling.



BJP is contesting on 45 seats, JD(U) 43 and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) six seats in this phase. While RJD is contesting 56 seats, Congress has fielded 24 candidates.



LJP has fielded 52 candidates, RLSP 36, BSP 33 and NCP 29 candidates.

