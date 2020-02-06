All 645 evacuees from Wuhan test Negative for nCoV

All 645 evacuees from Wuhan, China have tested negative for Novel Coronavirus. In addition, 510 samples have been tested by ICMR network laboratories of which all have tested negative except for 3 already reported positive. The 3 positive cases are clinically stable.

Community surveillance and contact tracing is ongoing by IDSP for 6558 persons across 32 States/UTs.

Fourth Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held on 6th February, 2020 under Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss various technical issues including review period of follow up required for asymptomatic travellers from China.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in coordination with central Ministries and all States/UTs is taking adequate measures for management of Novel Coronavirus in India. In case of fever, cough and symptoms of Pneumonia, seek medical attention immediately.

For any technical query on 2019-nCOV call the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Helpline at +91-11-23978046 or email at [email protected].