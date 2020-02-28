‘Alive Intelligence’ Innovations on Galaxy A51

Built to deliver an awesome mobile experience, Galaxy A51 comes with enhanced features such as awesome screen, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life.

Samsung has brought cool and intelligent ‘Make for India’ innovations to Galaxy A51. Based on extensive consumer research in India, the Alive Intelligence features such as Useful Cards, Multilingual Typing, Finder and Smart Crop – have been designed to help Gen Z consumers live a fast and organized life.

Take a look at some of these meaningful innovations