Alexander Zverev to face D.Thiem in men’s final at US Open

Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020 after a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5) at the US Open.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev has broken through to his first Grand Slam final, dismissing Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, to advance to the championship round of the 2020 US Open.

In women’s singles of the tournament, Belarusian Victoria Azarenka will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the summit clash of the women’s singles today.

In the semifinal, Azarenka defeated Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and smashed Serena’s hope for 24th Grand Slam singles title.

In another semi final, Naomi Osaka of Japan beat American Jennifer Brady 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund won the Women’s doubles title beating the third-seeded team of Xu Yifan and Nicole Melichar 6-4 6-4.