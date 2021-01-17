Al Ain Zoo launches a new experience that allows guests to get close to penguins

AL AIN : As temperature drops, guests of Al Ain Zoo will be welcomed with the unique view of penguins parading around the Birds exhibit area in groups or individually amongst visitors near the Birds Exhibit in a first-time experience.

Commenting in this experience, Mayas Ahmad Al-Qarqaz Director of the Animal Welfare Department at the Al Ain Zoo said: “Penguins are exceptionally friendly and charming animals. It is fun for all to watch them waddling around with their unique walk, which is why we hope this new experience will offer our visitors an extra dose of joy and happiness as they visit Al Ain Zoo. This is the first time we’ve presented the Humboldt penguins outside their housing to wander around freely on the grass and open areas.”

“We work continually on enhancing our guests’ journey, offering them new and unique adventures and experiences. The winter temperatures allow us to let the penguins out of their usual home to enjoy the nice weather in an environment that resembles their natural habitat.”

“As part of our mission in protecting and conserving nature, this new experience allows us to educate our guests on the importance of protecting threatened species. The Humboldt penguin is listed as a vulnerable animal on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. We continue our work to educate the community on these amazing birds with some wonderful stories told by our guides and animal care takers, who will gladly answer any query about the Humboldt penguin, and showcase parts of its life and behavior.”

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the penguins’ parade for free daily at 4:30pm starting from 15th January without prior booking, near the bird’s exhibition. Be sure to be on time to not miss out on the fun experience and take your picture with the penguins.

All experiences at Al Ain Zoo are in line with the set precautionary measures allowing our guests to have a fun day with the family in a fun and safe environment.

