Al Ain Zoo hosts its annual run for the 4th consecutive year

Al Ain : In support of a healthy lifestyle and to promote the culture of active life, Al Ain Zoo Run was held recently in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, while taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with its comprehensive prevention plan. Al Ain Zoo welcomed 740 running enthusiasts who enjoyed the great sceneries in the zoo and actively participated in the run amid amazing greenery and exciting wildlife.

“We would like to thank Abu Dhabi Sports Council for organizing the Al Ain Zoo Run for the fourth consecutive year,” said Omar Yousef Alblooshi, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication at Al Ain Zoo. “The event further strengthens our strategic partnership with the Council and boosts our common goals to spread the culture of healthy life and enjoying activities in the nature.”

He added that this year’s race was different from previous editions due to the precautionary measures taken by everyone to ensure the prevention of COVID-19 spread. All safety and health measures were observed, including physical distancing and arriving early to take all the needed measures.

Alblooshi asserted the importance of the race to encourage the society to adopt a healthy lifestyle by participating in various exciting and challenges races, pointing out that the services, facilities and vast spaces in the zoo were very helpful in organizing various world-class events.

Participants ran in 2.5km, 5km and 10km races that started from the Zoo entrance, beside the Safari area, the flamingo pond, UAE World Desert, and the African habitat. Also they will pass by the exhibits of the Giraffes, Zebras, Lions and Chimps, as well as the big cat oasis before turning back to the main entrance.