Akhil Turai – Mega Asteroid Defence

Taking the current COVID-19 outbreak as an example, humanity is facing a threat without a face. Unarmed, the Coronavirus battle is being fought from all angles: isolation, lockdown, scientific studies, etc. The effects of this global crisis are not only felt through the devastating loss of thousands of loved ones, but its effects are also destroying worldwide financial markets – every nation trillions in debt.

Amidst the panic caused by this pandemic, another significant threat to human life is being ignored. Despite sounding like something from a science-fiction novel, the level of danger posed by asteroids is unprecedented, yet very real.

Warnings from organisations such as NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and the European Space Agency (ESA) reveal that asteroids orbiting Earth, with the slightest shift in their trajectory, could cause cataclysmic collisions.

What is an asteroid?

A definition of an asteroid as provided by NASA (https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/asteroidwatch/asteroids-comets.php) is as follows:

“Asteroids are rocky fragments left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Most asteroids orbit the sun in a belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists think there are probably millions of asteroids, ranging widely in size from hundreds of kilometers across to less than one kilometer (a little more than one-half mile) wide.”

What risk is there of a collision with Earth?

Taken from an article published by one of the UK’s top-circulating newspapers ‘The Express’ (https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1148808/NASA-asteroid-danger-Asteroid-FT3-hit-earth-October-NASA-news):

“If the asteroid were to ever hit the Earth, at the point of atmospheric entry, the rock would slam into the planet at 20.37km per second or more than 45,500mph.

The force of impact would likely be equal to 2,700 megatons of TNT or 2,700,000,000 tonnes of TNT.

For comparison, the nuclear bomb dropped on Japan’s Hiroshima in 1945, towards the end of World War Two, was in the range of 13 kilotons to 18 kilotons – 13,000 to 18,000 tonnes of TNT.”

There is vital work happening right now to protect the Earth from asteroid collisions. Akhil Turai is a leading scientist, working with cutting-edge technology to develop a global link defence system.

Since childhood, Akhil was fascinated by the great scientist, Stephen Hawking. Having always been interested in physics – excelling in astronomy – Akhil joined SRM University (Institute of Science and Technology) in India, to study Aerospace Engineering. Now, an Aerospace Engineer (Rocket Scientist).

Inspired by Bill Nye’s ‘The Planetary Society’, Akhil planned to develop a mega asteroid defence system, spanning Earth, to protect our planet from the impact of asteroids. For this, he is working with NASA, JAXA (Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency), Roscosmos (State Corporation for Space Activities in Russia), ESA, and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

Although many believe Akhil Turai works for NASA, he rejects such claims. Whilst he continues to work with many NASA scientists, Akhil maintains ongoing contracts with various space agencies.

Akhil is dedicated to his Mega Asteroid Defence System Global Link (a non-profit organisation), to save humanity. He plans to start an engineering and space company, to be operational by the year 2025.